JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134,034 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Interface worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

