Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King increased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:MTX opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

