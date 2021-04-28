Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DWVYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

