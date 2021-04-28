Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Acquires C$49,071.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.74 billion and a PE ratio of -4.79. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.22%.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.75.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

