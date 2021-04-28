Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.08

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 12166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,458 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

