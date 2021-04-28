Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.08

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 12166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,458 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
