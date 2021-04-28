Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,081,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

