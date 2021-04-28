Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Position Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

