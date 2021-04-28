Truist Financial Corp Takes $264,000 Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $2,509,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,460 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,367. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

