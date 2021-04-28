Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,629 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $20,146.23.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in The RealReal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The RealReal by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200,963 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.