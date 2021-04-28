Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 680 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.