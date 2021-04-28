Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado."

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

Cloudflare stock opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

