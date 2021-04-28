Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,065 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bristow Group worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,434,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 356,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $765.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

