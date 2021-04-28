Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NYSE WNC opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

