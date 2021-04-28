Morgan Stanley Buys 357,243 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBLX opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBLX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

