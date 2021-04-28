Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EARN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,647 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

