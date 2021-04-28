Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Casa Systems worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

