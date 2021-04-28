Morgan Stanley Has $6.68 Million Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 242.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,560 shares of company stock worth $2,992,288 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $818.36 million, a PE ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.29 million. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.