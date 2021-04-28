Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 3,404 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SI opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

