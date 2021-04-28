Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.