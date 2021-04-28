Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

