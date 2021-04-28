Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,625.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,290.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,894.41. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,324.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $222,000. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

