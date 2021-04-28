Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $190.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $172.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.32. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $176.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 876.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 226.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

