Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 756,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the period.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

