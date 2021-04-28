IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $234.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 257.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

