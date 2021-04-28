Archrock (AROC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.93 million.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archrock has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.