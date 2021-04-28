Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.50.

TSE:WPM opened at C$51.57 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 over the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

