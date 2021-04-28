Opsens (TSE:OPS) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Opsens in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Opsens stock opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

