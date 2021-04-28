JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$12.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.57.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.87 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,686,652.72. Insiders sold a total of 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

