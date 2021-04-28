First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.24.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

