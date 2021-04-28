Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $455.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $143,131. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

