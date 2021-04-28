Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Mistras Group worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

