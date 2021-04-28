Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $389.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.