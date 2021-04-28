Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEIX stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

