XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XOMA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XOMA alerts:

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.