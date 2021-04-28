Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIMO stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

