TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 83.5% in April

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

