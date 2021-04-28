VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 81.3% in April

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

