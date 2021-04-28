National Bankshares Analysts Give Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) a C$15.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$8.60 and a one year high of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

