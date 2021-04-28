Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.31.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$133.89 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$108.78 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$141.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,026 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

