Haywood Securities Boosts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. The stock has a market cap of C$110.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$4.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

