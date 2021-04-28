Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 65 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 68 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 62.64.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

