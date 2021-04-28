Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $159.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,534.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

