William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

NYSE DFS opened at $107.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $108.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 406.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.