Northern Trust Corp Has $199,000 Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $151.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.55. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

