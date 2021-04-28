Northern Trust Corp Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in inTEST were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

INTT opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 million, a PE ratio of 655.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

