Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,749 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HEXO were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. On average, research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

