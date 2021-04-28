Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

CLR opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

