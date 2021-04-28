Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 300.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Senseonics by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $898.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.