Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $179.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.16. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $142.36 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

