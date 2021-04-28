Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Capstone Turbine worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPST opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

